Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 227,003 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,091,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 140,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

