Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 10th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 609,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $94.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

