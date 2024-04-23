First National Bank Sioux Falls Lowers Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.15% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

IPO traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 20,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,817. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

