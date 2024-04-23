First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $113.72. 6,830,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972,034. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

