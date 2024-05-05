4,574 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.