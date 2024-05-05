4,574 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
