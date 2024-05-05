Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,581.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,557. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,588.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,488.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

