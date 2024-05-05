AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 5,632 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 9,076,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

