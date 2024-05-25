Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

EOLS stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.47. Evolus has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $204,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,721.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,628 shares of company stock valued at $830,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 741,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Evolus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,752,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

