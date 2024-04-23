Financial Perspectives Inc Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.13. 546,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,380. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

