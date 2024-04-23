First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 409,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

