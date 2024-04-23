Kansas City Life Insurance Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of KCLI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.01.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.37 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
