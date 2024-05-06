American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.64 million for the quarter.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
