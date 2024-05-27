Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.