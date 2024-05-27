Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

