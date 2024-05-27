SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

