MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

