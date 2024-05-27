Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Nexxen International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $778.94 million 0.40 $5.00 million $0.10 99.70 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.30 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.54

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DouYu International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.61% 2.27% 1.85% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.63%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Nexxen International.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.