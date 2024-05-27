CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

