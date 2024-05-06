Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.86.

AEIS opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

