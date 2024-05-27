Siacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.98 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $413.18 million and $4.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.23 or 0.00708765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00121863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00205255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00092310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,310,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,284,293,411 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

