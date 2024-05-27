Zcash Price Reaches $26.45 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $431.89 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.45 or 0.00038477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

