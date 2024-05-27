Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

Reunion Gold stock remained flat at C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. Reunion Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

