MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.35 and its 200-day moving average is $452.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

