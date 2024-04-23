First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FIXD stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 496,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,526. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

