Fran Horowitz Sells 400,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ANF traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

