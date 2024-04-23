Russell Fryer Sells 60,000 Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of CRTM traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 2,685,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,441. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.11. Critical Metals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

