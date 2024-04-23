Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.15.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

