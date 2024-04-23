Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Lifted by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.57% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,307,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 224,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 84,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $524.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.