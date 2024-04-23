Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 29,208 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Graham by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 61,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,030. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $314.39 million, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.