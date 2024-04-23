Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.54% of Twin Disc worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TWIN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 23,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The stock has a market cap of $231.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

