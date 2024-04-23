Horizen Price Hits $9.35 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.35 or 0.00014100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $139.45 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,916,206 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

