Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.52 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $481.61 million and approximately $43.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 720,483,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

