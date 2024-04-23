Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $100,132.88 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,855,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,109,793,977 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0467091 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $366,265.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

