iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

