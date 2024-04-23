Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 672 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ArcBest worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,429. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

