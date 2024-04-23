Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ANSYS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,751,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 35,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.57. 98,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

