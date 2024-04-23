Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $11.05 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

