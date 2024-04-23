RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.39 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

