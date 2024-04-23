Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 1,657,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,467. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

