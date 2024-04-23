Stratis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,528.98 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $38,528.98 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.20 or 0.04844570 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00057620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

