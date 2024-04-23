Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 330 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 64,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,130. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

