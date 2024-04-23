Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 1,439,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.38%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

