Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,179. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

