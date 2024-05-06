RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.