Astera Labs (ALAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

