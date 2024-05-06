Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance
GSBD stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
