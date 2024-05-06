Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTLY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

