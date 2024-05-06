American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

