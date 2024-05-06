American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Featured Articles
