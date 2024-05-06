StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 6.9 %
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.