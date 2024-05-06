StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 6.9 %

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.