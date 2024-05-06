Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $41.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cadre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Stock Up 1.0 %

CDRE opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cadre by 56.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.