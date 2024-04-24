1,015 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $274.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.